Lawmakers press Apple and Google on how they track and listen to smartphone users

Previously, Apple has said that it uses tools such as GPS and Bluetooth to determine a device owner's location if a user has enabled that functionality. For people who use those features, Apple has said it uses that data for a variety of purposes, including to "provide you with geographically relevant ads on Apple News and in the App Store," according to its privacy policy. If it's turned off, Apple has said that "precise location" data isn't sent to the company — though it uses other techniques to guess an iPhone user's whereabouts to serve them relevant news and other recommendations.