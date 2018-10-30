Apple unveils lighter MacBook Air and revamped iPad Pro

Apple is turning back to the Mac.
At a New York City event Tuesday morning, the iPhone maker unveiled a refreshed MacBook Air targeting entry-level laptop buyers at a new higher price of $1,200. It also presented a redesigned version of its iPad Pro for businesses and creative professionals.
The new MacBook's highlight feature is a higher-resolution 13-inch "retina" quality screen, which features four times the pixels. At 2.75 pounds, it's a quarter of a pound lighter than the previous model, and it’s a bit thinner and smaller.
The refresh also includes a fingerprint reader for securely unlocking the computer, making payments and logging in to apps. But some won't be happy that the new model lacks the common USB-A style port and an SD-card reader. Instead, it has two smaller USB-C type ports that work for charging and plugging in external devices.
When Steve Jobs first introduced the Air by pulling it out of an envelope a decade ago, it redefined laptop design and became the go-to computer for college students with its thin form, long battery life and lower price. But at $1,200 and up, the Air may have a harder time competing with Microsoft Windows PCs and Chromebooks.
Apple also announced an updated desktop computer, the Mac Mini, starting at about $800.
Apple said the aluminum in the new laptop and desktop comes from entirely recycled sources, a milestone in the company's environmental efforts.
The redesigned iPad Pro unveiled Tuesday takes cues from Apple's latest iPhones. That includes replacing the home button and fingerprint reader with Face ID, Apple's facial-recognition technology. The margins around the edges of the iPad are smaller, and the device also has faster processors and an upgraded back camera.
On the software side, the iPads now have a gesture-controlled interface like the latest iPhones, so users can swipe up from the bottom of the screen to close apps, or swipe side-to-side to move between apps.
The new models are also notable for what they lack: a home button, headphone jack and the Lightning connector used on Apple mobile devices since 2012.
The new iPads come in two screen sizes, 11 inches and 12.9 inches, and start at about $800.
Apple generates plenty of interest (and sales) anytime it changes the design of one of its products. IPads now outsell Mac computers, though the overall tablet market is shrinking.
Research firm IDC says tablet sales have been declining overall, though Apple saw a 3% increase in iPad sales last year to nearly 44 million, commanding a 27% market share.
The iPad's advantage is that it packs a slender form with a big touchscreen, not available on any Macs.
It’s unclear how much an iPhone X-style makeover alone would matter for people considering the iPad Pro as a laptop replacement. The Pro works with a keyboard case and stylus that appeal to road warriors and artists, but it isn't as functional as Macs and PCs — or as useful for precision work traditionally completed with a mouse or trackpad.
All the new products are scheduled to come out Nov. 7.
Fowler writes for the Washington Post. The Associated Press and Bloomberg were used in compiling this report.
9:15 a.m.: This article was updated with the Mac Mini, the new iPad Pro’s starting price and the new products’ release date.
This article was originally published at 8:35 a.m.