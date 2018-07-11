Ex-Apple engineer arrested on his way to China, charged with stealing autonomous-car secrets

He initially denied going to Apple's lab to take anything. But Zhang later admitted taking two circuit boards and a server, according to documents. He also admitted to using Airdrop, a file transferring system for Apple devices, to upload company data to his wife's personal laptop, the complaint said. Zhang explained that he had taken the hardware because he thought it would be useful to him on another project. As for the files, he said he had wanted to study the data on his own time. Additionally, Zhang said he had been working to secure a job with XMotors while still employed by Apple.