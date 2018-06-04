Apple announces controls to help fight iPhone addiction, plus augmented reality and fitness features

The most notable enhancement is called Screen Time, an activity report showing how much time you’re spending on individual apps, how often you pick up your phone and which apps are sending you the most notifications. People can set time limits on specific apps and get alerts reminding them to stop using that software as the limit approaches. It then shuts off the app, until users change the setting, executive Craig Federighi said Monday onstage at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose. The time-limits feature will synchronize between multiple devices via Apple’s iCloud service.