As cryptocurrency prices fall, miners look for other things to do with their server farms

But cryptocurrency mining facilities were set up to burn through immense amounts of power while accomplishing a single, arcane task. How easy it’ll be to pivot varies depends on the specific type of mining they handle. Most bitcoin miners use specialized chips known as application-specific integrated circuits, or ASICs, whose purpose has been implanted into the silicon itself. This makes them more efficient at mining bitcoin, but not readily converted to other uses. On average, bitcoin mining would become unprofitable if the currency’s price falls to $5,000, according to Mosaic, a research firm. On Tuesday morning, the price of bitcoin hovered around $6,700.