Dropbox aims to raise up to $648 million in IPO

The San Francisco file-sharing company is marketing 36 million shares of Class A common stock for $16 to $18 apiece, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. At the high end of that range, Dropbox would have a market value of about $7.1 billion, based on the number of shares outstanding after the offering. Including restricted stock units, the valuation would be about $7.6 billion.