Audit clears Facebook despite Cambridge Analytica leaks

The audit by PricewaterhouseCoopers is available on the FTC's website, though it is heavily redacted. It covers Feb. 12, 2015, to Feb. 11, 2017. Facebook agreed to outside audits every two years as part of a 2011 settlement with the FTC over its privacy practices. It is not clear from the report, as posted online, whether the company informed PwC of the Cambridge Analytica issue.