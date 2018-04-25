Facebook financial results shine amid data privacy scandal

Facebook Inc. continued to add users and saw revenue soar in the first quarter despite facing its worst crisis in company history over the mishandling of personal data belonging to millions of unsuspecting users.
The social network blew away Wall Street estimates by reporting a nearly 50% increase in revenue from the same period a year ago, to $11.97 billion. Analysts had expected a 40% increase to $11.4 billion.
Earnings per share reached $1.69, well above estimates of $1.35. Monthly active users totaled 2.2 billion and daily active users 1.45 billion, both meeting analysts' expectations of a 13% increase from a year ago.
Despite the strong results, Facebook shares closed unmoved Wednesday.
"Despite facing important challenges, our community and business are off to a strong start in 2018," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. "We are taking a broader view of our responsibility and investing to make sure our services are used for good. But we also need to keep building new tools to help people connect, strengthen our communities, and bring the world closer together."
The results marked the company's first quarterly earnings report since the Cambridge Analytica scandal erupted nearly six weeks ago.
The report was being closely watched for any signs of harm to Facebook's bottom line amid a cascading controversy that has galvanized attention over privacy and sparked a backlash against behemoth tech companies.
Facebook said as many as 87 million users could have unwittingly had their data obtained by political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica through a third-party app.
The revelation set off a firestorm that resulted in testimony by Zuckerberg before lawmakers on Capitol Hill and an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission to determine if the company breached a 2011 consent decree over privacy.
Zuckerberg has repeatedly apologized for the breach, which triggered a sell-off in shares. Despite gains Wednesday, Facebook's stock has slid 17% since an all-time high in February.
A boycott campaign popularized by the hashtag #DeleteFacebook stoked fears of an exodus that could leach to advertisers. At least three companies, Sonos, Commerzbank and Mozilla, pulled their advertising from the platform in response to the scandal.
Wall Street analysts were dubious the company would pay a heavy price — and its first-quarter results suggest they were right.
Analysts estimated that Facebook would report 1.45 billion daily active users the first three months of this year, compared with 1.4 billion the previous quarter. Analysts also expected monthly active users to rise to 2.19 billion, up from 2.13 billion in the fourth quarter.
The company's revenue was expected to grow more than 40% from the same period a year ago, to $11.4 billion. Its net income was estimated to increase 30% from a year ago, to $1.35 a share.
