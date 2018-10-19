Facebook hires Nick Clegg, Britain's former deputy prime minister, to lead global affairs

The company faces potential fines in Europe over its recently announced data breach that affected 30 million people and exposed personal information such as users' location and search histories, phone numbers and relationship statuses. Facebook has been penalized in the past year in Europe for allegedly misleading regulators about the details of its acquisition of WhatsApp and for missteps that led to Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal. Meanwhile, European regulators forced tech companies to begin complying in May with an unprecedented new set of privacy protections for consumers, known as GDPR.