Facebook buys TBH, an app for giving anonymous compliments

Facebook Inc. has bought TBH, a teen-focused app on which people can give anonymous compliments to each other through polls and messages.

Facebook on Tuesday confirmed the purchase, announced on TBH's blog, but did not say how much it paid. TBH, whose name is internet slang for “to be honest,” says more than 5 million people have downloaded its app since it launched Aug. 3.

TBH, which is available only for Apple devices at the moment, will continue to exist as a stand-alone app.

Facebook, based in Menlo Park, Calif., also owns Instagram and WhatsApp. Several years ago, it tried and failed to buy Snapchat. The latest acquisition is consistent with its strategy of buying — or copying — rivals, especially those popular with young people.