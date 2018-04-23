Alphabet's sales growth surges, and so does its spending

So far, Google has shrugged off a privacy backlash set off by disclosures about lapses in Facebook Inc.'s data-collection practices. Google is the world's largest digital-ad provider, a business that relies on targeted messages based on users' online information and behavior. Although increased concern about privacy and new regulation may crimp Google's ad business at some point, the company's broad reach, vast resources and dominant market share mean smaller rivals may be hit harder by such issues.