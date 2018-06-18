Google is training machines to predict when a patient will die

Google is treading carefully when it comes to patient information, particularly as public scrutiny over data collection rises. Last year, British regulators slapped DeepMind, another Alphabet AI lab, for testing an app that analyzed public medical records without telling patients that their information would be used this way. With the latest study, Google and its hospital partners insist that their data is anonymous, secure and used with patient permission. Volchenboum said the company may have a more difficult time maintaining that data rigor if it expands to smaller hospitals and healthcare networks.