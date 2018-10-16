Google is trying to build a censored Chinese search engine, its CEO confirms

Like many other companies, Google — owned by Alphabet Inc. — is eyeing China as a massive market opportunity. China, which has an estimated population of 1.4 billion, is already heavily dependent on Google's Android operating system; in 2013, nine out of 10 smartphones in China were running Android. But Google's position in mobile could eventually erode: Chinese competitors have sought to develop alternatives to Android. Gaining broader access to Chinese audiences could give Google more opportunities to serve online advertising and sell mobile apps.