Inside Google's shadow workforce of contract laborers

One person recently worked at Indian outsourcer HCL Technologies Ltd. fielding customer calls for Google’s ads business. In multiple emails and complaints to HCL, the person described repeated verbal harassment from colleagues — including anti-Muslim and anti-Arab taunts. When no action was taken, the person sent emails to a Google manager and Chief Executive Sundar Pichai. The vendor received no response. HCL investigated the claims and found no cause for action, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg News. The person asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal from his current job. Google did not provide comment on that episode, but a spokeswoman said that TVCs have access to Google’s complaint channel, and that it reviews those it receives and investigates when appropriate. HCL did not respond to requests for comment.