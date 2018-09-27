Instagram has a drug problem. Its algorithms make it worse

Facebook's vice president of global marketing solutions, Carolyn Everson, said Instagram was paying more attention to illegal sales of drugs because of a growing focus on safety and on preventing abuses of the company's platform. "We're not yet sophisticated enough to tease apart every post to see if it's trying to sell someone illegal drugs or they are taking Xanax ’cause they are stressed out," said Everson, referring to the company's artificial intelligence technology. "Obviously, there is some stuff that gets through that is totally against our policy, and we're getting better at it."