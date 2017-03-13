Intel to buy car tech company Mobileye in $14-billion deal

Intel is buying driverless-car technology firm Mobileye in a deal valued at about $14.09 billion, the latest push by a major tech company into autonomous vehicles that could change the way traffic moves globally.

The companies announced Monday that Intel Corp. will pay $63.54 for each Mobileye N.V. share, which is a 34% premium to the Israel-based car technology company's Friday closing price.

The companies put the equity value of the deal at approximately $15.3 billion.

The combined global autonomous-driving company, which includes Mobileye and Intel's autonomous-driving group, will be based in Israel and led by Mobileye Chairman and co-founder Amnon Shashua.

The deal, approved by the boards of both companies, is targeted to close within nine months.

Mobileye's stock jumped more than 32% Monday before the opening bell on Wall Street.