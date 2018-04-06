Those who saw, mocked and ignored Nasim Aghdam's online videos express regret, remorse

Aghdam used YouTube to espouse the benefits of veganism and exercise with videos that were at once surreal and unhinged. In one clip, pulsing electronic music plays in the background while Aghdam stares expressionless at the camera. In another, she dances wearing a sheep mask in front of a picture of a frowning cow before the words "Go Vegan, Go Healthy & Humane" appear across the screen — exactly the kind of fodder that internet users love to point and gawk at.