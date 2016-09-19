Samsung Galaxy Note 7 exploding-phone problem expands to China

Samsung's smartphone problems expanded Monday to China's populous market, where the South Korean tech giant was looking into reports that two Galaxy Note 7 handsets exploded in a country where the company earlier said its units were safe and didn't need to be included in a global recall.

The reports in the biggest mobile phone market were a new setback for Samsung Electronics Co., which is struggling to restore consumer trust after dozens of reports of batteries that overheated or caught fire in other nations.

In the latest incidents, two people posted messages on Chinese social media saying their Galaxy Note 7 handsets exploded over the weekend.

Samsung has faced criticism that it has failed to coordinate with American and other safety regulators and failed to give clear information to consumers.

U.S. regulators ordered a recall Thursday. Aviation authorities in the United States, Australia and Europe have urged passengers not to use or charge Note 7 phones while flying and not to put them in checked baggage.

The Note 7 debuted to rave reviews in August, thanks to its speed, new software features and longer time between charges, which requires a more powerful battery. Users report phones have caught fire or exploded, in one case reportedly causing a blaze that destroyed an SUV.

In the United States, there have been 92 reports of Galaxy Note 7 battery fires.

Samsung had excluded China from its global Note 7 recall, saying handsets sold in China were safe because they used different batteries than those linked to problems elsewhere.

The Chinese battery supplier for Note 7 phones sold in that country said Monday that fires there appeared to be different from cases in other countries, where Samsung has blamed a manufacturing error in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Amperex Technology Ltd., which supplies lithium polymer batteries, said the fires in China appeared to be caused by unspecified factors “outside the battery.”

“We believe the heat problem comes from outside the battery. A very large likelihood exists that other factors gave rise to the heat problem,” it said in a statement.

Amperex Technology gave no indication of what may have caused the problems. Samsung did not respond to questions.

In the first incident reported in China, a social media user posted messages Sunday saying a friend's Galaxy Note 7 caught fire over the weekend. It included photos of the damaged phone.

The user, contacted by phone, said the Note 7 was bought Sept. 1 through the JD.com e-commerce site. The man, who asked not to be identified by name, said the phone started to heat up and vibrate late Saturday night, then exploded and emitted black smoke.

A report on a separate social media account said an owner's phone exploded Sunday while the person was playing a game on the device. That account gave no contact information for the user or details of where the person lives, but showed photos of the damaged phone and its serial number.

The incidents, widely reported in Chinese media, are a “big blow” to Samsung in China, where consumers expect global brands to be of better quality, said Nicole Peng of research firm Canalys.

“This is a very big incident that Samsung will find hard to defend,” Peng said.

“Previously, they promised the China unit was fine and was using a different battery,” she said. “So it seems like this is causing more trust issues and hurting consumer confidence in their brand.”

The incidents could set back Samsung's effort to stage a comeback in China, where it has slipped to No. 6 in a crowded market behind ambitious local brands, Peng said.

Samsung accounted for 8% of smartphone sales in China in the April-through-June quarter, down slightly from the previous quarter's 9%, according to Canalys. Huawei was in first place in both quarters with 16%, followed by Vivo and Xiaomi at 13%.

Samsung Electronics launched the Note 7 phone in China on Sept. 1 amid a growing number of reports of the phones catching fire in other nations.

The following day, Samsung announced that it would stop sales and recall 2.5 million Note 7 phones in 10 countries but not in China.

Samsung's mobile president, Koh Dong-jin, said at the time that sales in China would continue because Note 7 phones sold there used a different battery.

Analysts believe that Samsung SDI Co. supplied most of the faulty batteries, while Note 7 phones in China use batteries made by Amperex, which reportedly also is a main supplier of batteries for Apple's iPhone.

Last week, Samsung recalled 1,858 Note 7 phones in China from a different batch that had been distributed before general sales began. The company said the two units involved in the reports of fires were not from that batch.

In its global recall Sept. 2, Samsung did not say whether people could continue to use the Note 7 phones without danger. A few days later, it urged them to immediately turn off the phones. Last week, Samsung said it is rolling out a software update to the Note 7 phones that will limit the battery charge to 60%, but the company didn't say whether all phones would automatically receive it.

This week, the company began shipping new Note 7 phones to replace the defective ones.

In South Korea, mobile carriers said Note 7 owners can begin exchanging their phones starting Monday, but there were few people doing so at a Samsung service center.

South Korea's government has not issued an official recall like its counterparts in the U.S. and Canada. Monday is the deadline for consumers in South Korea to get a full refund.

