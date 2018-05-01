Snap Inc.'s quarterly earnings report will show whether its big changes are working

Snap Inc. will release its first-quarter earnings report Tuesday, giving investors a better idea of whether changes in the company's advertising and design strategies are helping increase revenue and user growth.
The Venice company behind the video messaging app Snapchat is seeking to build upon its surprisingly strong financial performance the previous quarter.
Under pressure from Wall Street, Snap overhauled the look of Snapchat to make it more accessible to a wider audience. The change was met with widespread criticism from the app's most loyal fans, but the company succeeded in adding more users than expected in the fourth quarter.
Snap also introduced programmatic advertising, an automated auction for marketers, which significantly boosted the company's ad business.
Analysts estimate that Snapchat added 7 million more daily active users from the previous quarter, which would bring the total to 194 million.
The financial results will be released at 2 p.m. after markets close.
