Verizon customer data — including phone numbers and PINs — exposed by vendor

Verizon said Wednesday that the company regretted what it called the incorrect placement of customer information — including their phone numbers and personal identification numbers — in an insecure cloud storage area by one of its vendors, but insisted none of the exposed information had been lost or stolen.

An account in the technology news website ZD Net on Wednesday said as many as 14 million subscriber records were found on an unprotected Amazon storage server controlled by Nice Systems, a Verizon vendor based in Israel.

In a news release Wednesday that included an apology to its customers, Verizon cited a report in an unnamed “media outlet” documenting the breach, and conceded that an employee of a vendor had placed subscriber information in unprotected storage incorrectly.

The company did not name the media outlet or the vendor. It asserted that the number of subscribers affected had been overstated. But it did not provide its own count.

The news release did not offer details on how long the data was left vulnerable, how the breach occurred, or how the company determined who gained access to it. It said a “limited amount of personal information” had been left open to external access, as well as additional information that “had no external value.”