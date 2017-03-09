WikiLeaks says it will work with tech firms to defeat CIA hacking

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says his group will work with technology companies to help defend them against the CIA’s hacking tools.

In an news conference being streamed online Thursday morning, Assange acknowledged that companies had asked for more details about the CIA cyberespionage tool kit whose existence he purportedly revealed in a massive leak published Tuesday.

Assange said “we have decided to work with them, to give them some exclusive access to some of the technical details we have, so that fixes can be pushed out.”

The CIA has so far declined to comment on the authenticity of the leak.

This story will be updated with additional information.

