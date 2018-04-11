In second day of testimony, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg reveals his personal data was obtained by Cambridge Analytica

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg returned to Capitol Hill on Wednesday for his second and final day of hearings over the Cambridge Analytica data leak.
Zuckerberg took questions from the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
The testimony follows a day in which Zuckerberg faced hours of inquiry from the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Zuckerberg completed that session largely unscathed, with few concrete calls for regulation.
On Wednesday, Zuckerberg was quickly confronted about a particularly thorny issue for Facebook: making privacy the default setting rather than the other way around.
Asked directly by Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) whether he would commit to such a change, Zuckerberg declined to say "yes" or "no."
"This is a complex issue that deserves more than a one-word answer," he said.
"That's disappointing," Pallone replied.
Republican Congressman Joe Barton of Texas addressed the perception that conservative voices are marginalized on Facebook, citing the banning of popular right-wing personalities Diamond & Silk.
Zuckerberg said that the banning of the page was a mistake and that it had been reinstated.
Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (D-Menlo Park) demanded Zuckerberg make its privacy disclosures and easier for consumers to understand. When she pressed Zuckerberg on whether he would change Facebook's business model to bolster user privacy and security, the tech executive responded, "Congresswoman, I'm not sure what that means."
Zuckerberg also told Eshoo that he was among the 87 million Facebook users whose personal information was harvested by Cambridge Analytica.
Follow me @dhpierson on Twitter
UPDATES:
7:50 a.m.: This article was updated after Zuckerberg revealed that his data was among the personal information obtained by Cambridge Analytica.
7:35 a.m.: This article was updated after testimony began.
This article was originally published at 7:10 a.m.