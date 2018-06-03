Designer Janice Feldman on what it took to build her successful empire over the last 40 years

When she returned from Europe, she rented a stall at the Rose Bowl flea market for $25 a month and sold antiques. “I didn’t have a lot of money, but I did have a lot of beautiful things,” she says. “I was a good hunter.” In an entrepreneurial ascent that is now legendary, Feldman contacted Lloyds of London to appraise her antiques when she couldn’t get a business loan. “They gave me the collateral to get a loan after I had a chest of drawers appraised for $35,000.” She signed a lease at the Pacific Design Center in 1978 without knowing what she was going to sell. “It was not the Harvard Business School way of doing things,” she says with a laugh.