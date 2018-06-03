Marmol Radziner's Canyon Collection gives classic designs a sleek spin

“We’re doing a hotel in Puerto Rico on the beach, and I can imagine some of this stuff being there, it also has a bit of a beach vibe,” says Radziner. He notes that the firm would like to pursue a functional ceramics collaboration, but it’s currently focused on two epic residential towers: the 28-story Quay Tower by Brooklyn Bridge Park (their first east coast project of this scale), and a 64-story condo unit (the tallest apartment building in downtown L.A.) that is set to break ground next summer, right after the firm celebrates its 30th anniversary. For Radziner, the best thing about the new McGuire collaboration is that it continues to help the firm “open up to more possibilities to shapes and materials, and we’ll continue to push ourselves,” he says. “I feel like I’m back in school in the very best way.”