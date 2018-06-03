A metalwork and glass blowing duo builds a community on Kohler Street for people dedicated to their craft

Johnston suggested that Davillier switch his focus to lighting. Remembers Davillier, “He mentioned that the one thing that every single architect is missing is really amazing lighting.” Davillier took the recommendation seriously. “The furniture and the setting can be crappy, but if the lighting is cool, you notice. The beauty of being able to sculpt with light is that it allows me to combine engineering, glass blowing, physics and chemistry into one expression of everything I know how to do.” His early work, like the glass cage lights he created for Umami Burger’s downtown branch, based on standard-issue work lamps, were inspired by industrial design. That job also birthed his “knuckle,” the connection point that holds glass to metal. Davillier’s proprietary technique uses laser cuts and has become a signature of sorts, giving his work an elegant simplicity unmarred by awkward joints or extraneous fittings.