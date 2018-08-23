First 'Detroit '67,' then 'Shameless,' now a Temptations musical: Dominique Morisseau's star rises

It is these qualities that have brought Morisseau to this moment in her career: A respected playwright for years, she is now a name playwright, a rising star. She ranked No. 5 on American Theatre’s list of the 20 most-produced playwrights of 2017-18 — one spot above Arthur Miller — and her first musical, “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations,” opened Friday at the Ahmanson Theatre after runs at Berkeley Repertory late last year and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., this summer. Broadway is likely next.