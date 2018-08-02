'Waitress' proved the power of women at the box office. Will its success change theater?

“There’s that awful moment when you realize something new is happening that you thought was happening all along,” says Shapiro, who’s directing “Straight White Men,” written by Young Jean Lee — the first female Asian American playwright to be featured on Broadway. “And you want to celebrate, but you’re like, ‘Ewww, this isn’t something to celebrate, this is 2018, we should all put on our hair shirts and apologize,’ because you can’t believe how backward we are, and how long it takes for people to get purchase.”