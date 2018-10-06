The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Oct. 7-14: Le Salon de Musiques, Vox Luminis and more

Moby & Los Angeles Philharmonic The alternative musician performs “God Moving Over the Face of the Waters” and other works with Dudamel, the LA Phil and special guests, plus solo selections; program also includes Julian Adolphe’s “Underneath the Sheen” and Gabriela Ortiz’s “Téenek — Invenciones de Territorio.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $49-$122. (323) 850-2000.