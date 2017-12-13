'This is Us' star Chrissy Metz to make her theater debut at the Geffen Playhouse

“This is Us” star Chrissy Metz will make her theater debut in a revival of the Neil LaBute play “Fat Pig” at the Geffen Playhouse in May, the Los Angeles theater announced Wednesday.

The news follows Metz’s Golden Globes nomination Monday for her supporting role on the popular NBC dramedy.

“Fat Pig,” about a man forced to defend his love for his plus-size girlfriend after one too many insults are hurled at her, had its West Coast premiere at the Geffen in 2007. This time it will feature a revised script and a new ending. It will be directed by Jo Bonney, who helmed its original run at the Geffen, as well as its off-Broadway premiere in 2004.

“I feel so lucky to be returning to the Geffen Playhouse with a show that had such success there in its first incarnation, and with its original director, Jo Bonney. I can’t wait to work with Jo again and to have this exciting chance to see Chrissy Metz on stage,” LaBute said in the announcement.

The play is set to replace LaBute’s “The Way We Get By” as the final production in the Geffen’s 2017-2018 season. Previews begin on May 16, and the show runs from May 23 to June 24.

