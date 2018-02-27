Trifonov and Babayan shine as student-master piano duo

After intermission, the pianists gave magisterial performances of Rachmaninoff's youthful Suite No. 1, Op. 5 ("Fantaisie-tableaux"), and his more mature Suite No. 2, Op. 17. There were visceral thrills in the First Suite's "Easter" finale, with its Mussorgsky-like tolling bells and Russian liturgical chant. They also performed the Second Suite's melodies, reminiscent of Rachmaninoff's Second Piano Concerto, with sonorous warmth. More impressive, they showed subtle virtuosity in the seamless interplay between the two pianos in the rhythmically tricky second movement Waltz. The pianist's energetic Russian-flavored Tarantella finale brought the audience to its feet.