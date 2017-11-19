COMPANY TOWN
Gala celebrates Plácido Domingo's 50 years on the L.A. stage

Exactly 50 years after he took the stage in Alberto Ginastera’s “Don Rodrigo,” Plácido Domingo celebrated the golden anniversary of his Los Angeles debut in a starry L.A. Opera gala Friday at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

Among those who turned out to honor Domingo were Mayor Eric Garcetti along with singers Nino Machaidze, Janai Brugger, Mario Chang, Michael Fabiano and Ana Maria Martinez, as well voices form beyond the opera world, as you'll see below.

