Culture Clash skewers immigration policy in wickedly wild 'Sapo'

The free-wheeling text, credited to Culture Clash, never misses an opportunity to tweak the noses of the present administration, so those who might resent having their sacred cows burnt in effigy would be well advised to give this show a wide berth. And the final scene of the show — spoiler alert — brings the present immigration debate into poignant human focus, stopping the laughter in your throat as tears rise. It's a devastating denouement that gives this seemingly silly show an unforgettable punch.