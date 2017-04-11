The duel is on: 'Spamilton,' the hit 'Hamilton' parody, to launch national tour in Culver City

Center Theatre Group artistic director Michael Ritchie has only one thing to say about the fact that “Spamilton,” a popular “Hamilton” spoof, will launch its national tour at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City as part of the company’s 2017-18 season.

“It’s a really funny show and you don’t have to take out a second mortgage to see it,” Ritchie said Tuesday, when Center Theatre Group announced the West Coast premiere of “Spamilton.” “That’s the best, and most, I can say about it.”

“Spamilton” was created by former actor and singer Gerard Alessandrini, who roared into popular consciousness in the 1980s with the called “Forbidden Broadway” series of musical parody revues.

For “Spamilton” Alessandrini aims his satirical skills at Lin-Manuel Miranda’s monster Broadway hit whose national tour is in San Francisco and set to arrive in Los Angeles in August. “Spamilton” had its world premiere in 2016 at the Triad Theatre in New York; with rave reviews, it was extended three times and is in its ninth month. In June the show will move Off-Broadway to 47th Street Theatre/The Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre.

In August, Miranda tweeted: “Spamilton is a Forbidden Broadway parody of our show. It is brilliant.”

“Spamilton” is scheduled to run at Kirk Douglas Theatre from Nov. 5 through Dec. 31. Tickets will be $25 to $75, subject to change, a Center Theatre Group spokesman said. “Spamilton” initially will be available only as part of a 2017-18 Center Theatre Group subscription season. Additional tour dates and cities have yet to be announced.

