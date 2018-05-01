Bruce Springsteen wins a special Tony Award and steps one letter closer to EGOT status

Bruce Springsteen moved just one letter away from EGOT status Tuesday as the Tony Awards announced that the singer-songwriter will receive a special award for "Springsteen on Broadway."
Springsteen's intimate evening of story and song at the Walter Kerr Theatre has been nothing short of a Broadway phenomenon, winning critical acclaim and commanding average ticket prices above $500. Producers chose not to enter the production in competitive categories, and the Tonys responded by bestowing, as it occasionally does, a special award.
The latest honor joins a long list for Springsteen, who has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has received Kennedy Center Honors and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Oh, and two Golden Globes.
But for the acronym-obsessed, the Tony joins an Academy Award (for original song, "Streets of Philadelphia") and 20 Grammy Awards (the first, amazingly not until "Dancing in the Dark" in 1984). All that remains in the quest for EGOT is an Emmy.
Springsteen actually has been nominated twice for TV's top honor: in 2001 for variety, music or comedy special (for "Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City") and in 2009 for his Super Bowl halftime performance.
The Tony Awards also announced John Leguizamo will receive a special Tony for his body of work.
