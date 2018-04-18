First tickets to see Tom Hanks live in 'Henry IV' go on sale Monday

The first batch of tickets to see Tom Hanks star as Sir John Falstaff in the Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles' production of "Henry IV" go on sale Monday.
The play, which is scheduled to run for 28 performances from June 5 to July 1, will mark Hanks' L.A. stage debut. He's slated to appear alongside Harry Groener as Northumberland, Hamish Linklater as Hal and Joe Morton as Henry IV. Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan ("The Heidi Chronicles") is directing.
Rita Wilson, Hanks' wife, was initially announced as part of the cast, but a recent scheduling conflict has prevented her participation.
Sullivan has chosen to highlight Falstaff's exploits by condensing both parts of "Henry IV" into a single production, which will be staged outdoors at the Japanese Garden on the Veterans Affairs West Los Angeles campus.
To be eligible for the tickets to be sold Monday, you must register in advance at shakespearecenter.org/henryiv. You will receive a link via email to purchase tickets beginning 10 a.m. Monday.
Remaining tickets for the show will become available at 10 a.m. April 27.
