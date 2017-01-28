With vigils, a film, a comic and plenty of marching: How the L.A. art world faced Trump's inauguration

The election of Donald Trump to the presidency has drawn all kinds of reactions from the cultural establishment — from a plea for inclusiveness from the cast of “Hamilton” on Broadway (as then-Vice President-elect Mike Pence sat in the audience) to a general call for a national culture strike on Inauguration Day, a proposal that received the support of prominent visual artists such as Cindy Sherman and Richard Serra.

Inauguration weekend marked an important transition point not only for the country, but for artists who have been critical of many of Trump’s policies, including the report last week that the administration may be targeting the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities for elimination.

In this climate, it seemed fitting to find out how Los Angeles artists and arts institutions were responding to the dawn of the Trump era — from a small vigil at a Culver City theater to a clown performance in Hollywood to the jammed women’s march in downtown Los Angeles, where dozens of arts workers joined the masses who took to the street in protest.

Many gestures were modest, but in sum they revealed that the advent of the Trump presidency is no ordinary moment in American cultural life.

The Actors’ Gang — Thursday, Jan. 19, 5:30 p.m.

Members of the Actors' Gang in Culver City gather in front of the theater on Jan. 19, the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration, to turn on a "ghostlight" as a gesture of tolerance. Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times

Twelve hours before Trump was scheduled to be sworn into office, some three-dozen members of the Actors’ Gang theater in Culver City gathered in a plaza before their building to turn on a light. The vigil was part of the nationwide Ghostlight Project, a way for members of the theater community to "create 'light' for dark times ahead" by proclaiming a commitment to tolerance.

The sky was turning cobalt and the wind had picked up a chilly edge as actor Brian Finney read from a short statement: "When our theaters go dark at the end of the night, we turn on a 'ghostlight' — offering visibility and safety for all who might enter.”

On cue, the light came on, to which the crowd added the lights of their cellphones.

After members of the group issued short declarations about the ideals they would commit to in the coming years, actor Cameron Dye led the group in a rendition of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land.”

The group reached the final stanza, which ends with the line: "Is this land made for you and me?"

Dye held up his guitar and answered the question: "Hell, yeah!

LACE — Friday, Jan 20., 7:45 a.m.

Artist Rachel Mason dressed up as her character FutureClown, preparing to lip-sync Trump's speech at LACE. Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles woke up on inauguration morning to steely skies releasing near-biblical amounts of rain. That didn’t stop the crew at Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions in Hollywood from arriving early to stage a work by Rachel Mason.

The artist, known for performing as a character called FutureClown, lip-synced the new president’s speech as it happened via a live stream on Facebook … while dressed up as a clown.

As Trump talked about putting “America first,” Mason — decked out in a green-and-brown polka-dot number, complete with a Cubist-looking headdress and dramatic face paint — mouthed along and employed Trumpian finger gestures.

It was the only event held at the nonprofit arts space on Friday, since the space closed in observance of the nationwide #J20 Art Strike.

But LACE executive director Sarah Russin said it was important to provide Mason with the space and support.

“I feel that presenting this with Rachel is our way of commenting,” she said, “of giving an artist an artist-driven project to respond to the election.”

Missed the show? An archival version can be found on Mason’s YouTube channel.

The sign blocking access to R.H. Quaytman's MOCA exhibition on Trump's Inauguration Day. Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times

The Museum of Contemporary Art on Grand Avenue was open for business on Inauguration Day — except for the single gallery that contained “Morning: Chapter 30,” an expansive, multi-panel work by New York painter R.H. Quaytman. The artist had requested that the museum close this particular room as an Inauguration Day protest.

A printed sign bearing text by Quaytman explained her decision:

“I intended the large panoramic painting to be an American landscape,” she wrote. “I painted it in the months leading up to the election but finished it before knowing the outcome. Today the outcome is tragically clear. I named the painting and exhibition ‘Morning’ for the sounds of that word, and today I would like my American landscape to do exactly that: mourn.”

MOCA Director Philippe Vergne agreed to close the gallery with the Quaytman work.

“For her, Friday is a day of mourning,” Vergne said. “We wanted to respect that — and that word, ‘respect,’ is very important.”

Hammer Museum — Friday, Jan. 20, 5 p.m.

Copies of the women's art comic "Resist!" at the Hammer Museum. Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times

The Hammer Museum, like MOCA, remained open on Inauguration Day. But it too provided artists with a space in which to speak out about the election. The Hammer served as an informal distribution center for a 40-page tabloid comic drawn by women reacting to Trump’s presidential election.

The publication titled “Resist!” was edited by New Yorker art director Françoise Mouly — co-founder of the famed ’80s-era comics magazine “Raw” — and her daughter Nadja Spiegelman. Published by Desert Island Comics in New York City, 58,000 copies were printed and distributed free over inauguration weekend at comic book shops, arts centers and at the Women’s March on Washington.