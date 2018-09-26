Review: Chinese artist Hung Liu made pastoral paintings into a revolutionary act of personal realism

In her new work, from 2015 to the present, Liu draws upon the photographs of Dorothea Lange (1895-1965). This marks a significant change of subject matter and sourcing for Liu, since Lange is American. It also fundamentally alters the nature of the work. Lange made her most notable pictures under the auspices of the Farm Security Administration, a government agency that used a stable of photographers to document Depression-era life, justifying the need for and, sometimes, the effectiveness of New Deal relief programs. The FSA's enterprise was more on the order of public relations than insidious propaganda — the through line of Liu's Chinese-themed work. Here, she skirts critique altogether in favor of exuberant homage, as if to reiterate the dignity Lange conferred on her subjects, from young fieldworkers to the iconic "Migrant Mother."