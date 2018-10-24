Review: London blockbuster 'Woman in Black' unleashes horror on the Pasadena stage

And that’s all I’m going to say about women, in black or any other color. (When you’re talking about a suspense thriller, spoilers are even more uncool than usual.) Like the novel, the play is narrated by an elderly man named Arthur Kipps (Armacost), who has written an account of something dreadful he experienced years before. The twist Mallatratt has added to the script is that, after having written the account, Kipps intends to read it aloud to his family and friends, hoping to exorcise this memory’s dark hold on him. He has even hired a young actor (Brown) to rehearse with him and liven up his delivery.