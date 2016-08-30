Taylor Swift does her (jury) duty in Nashville but gets a pass because of her own pending case

Taylor Swift was cool with fans and didn’t brag about being a pop star Monday when she reported for jury duty in Nashville. She was also dismissed from service on an aggravated rape, kidnapping and domestic abuse trial because a judge decided she couldn't be impartial.

"She asked to be left off out of concern for an upcoming trial in Denver where she was — she used the term 'groped' — by a fan at a meet-and-greet," Ken Whitehouse, spokesman for the Davidson County prosecutor’s office, told the Associated Press.

Swift told the judge she’d be happy to serve on any other kind of case, the AP said.

The 26-year-old, who the Tennessean said was called for service in December but requested a deferral, likely because she was on tour in Australia at that time, labeled herself a “songwriter” when asked to state her occupation.

"She’s really a nice girl," Michael Washington of Nashville, who also reported for jury duty Monday, told the paper. "She didn’t have a problem with taking pictures. If she didn’t want to be there, she didn’t act like it. She was just doing her civic duty. Very sweet."

About 15 or 20 people asked the “Shake It Off” singer for a photo or autograph at the courthouse, the AP said. "She's about as famous as they come, but she couldn't have been nicer," said Bryan Merville, a fellow juror who got a snapshot with her for his big-time-fan daughters. "She took the time to talk to every person who asked her for a picture."

Swift was reportedly cut loose around 1 p.m.

She was sued in federal court in September 2015 by a former Denver radio personality who says he lost his job after she accused him of grabbing her butt during a meet-and-greet in 2013, the Associated Press reported last year. David Mueller said in his suit that one of his superiors at the radio station was the real culprit.

The songwriter countersued that October, according to People, alleging in the suit that the man "lifted her skirt and groped her" while posing for a photo with her and that she told the photographer, her tour manager and security about it afterward.

