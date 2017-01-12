Each winter gives way to spring, to hope eternal, to new movies and TV shows to watch while ignoring the fresh flowers and summer breezes and changing foliage of the unforgiving outdoors. And looking at the upcoming season's release schedule, there’s no reason to think that 2017 won’t deliver wonders for our eyes and ears. From old favorites (HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” Universal’s “The Fate of the Furious”) to shiny new confections (Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” the CW’s “Riverdale”), the year to come does what all new years do: dangle promise before us, daring us to reach for it.
Here are the movies and television shows that the L.A. Times’ Calendar staff are most excited to see in 2017. We don’t know if any of them will be any good, but we can’t wait to find out.
(Reminder: Release and premiere dates subject to change.)
Jude Law may play the 'Young Pope' but curiosity is his religion
|Meredith Blake
Jude Law knows what you’re thinking.
An HBO series called “The Young Pope,” starring one of Hollywood’s most dashing leading men in the title role?
“Everyone was expecting, with me in the part and the name, oh, it’s going to be choir boys and prostitutes at the Vatican,” said Law, relaxing in his hotel suite on a bright afternoon in November. Instead, the most scandalous thing about Law’s character, a youthful but arch-conservative American pontiff, born Lenny Belardo, is his penchant for chain-smoking and guzzling Cherry Coke Zero.
Written and directed by Paolo Sorrentino, the 10-episode limited series defies easy categorization, even if its seemingly straightforward title has already inspired a popular Twitter meme. Dreamlike and methodically paced, “The Young Pope” is more interested in Big Questions of belief and the allure of tyranny than behind-the-scenes intrigue.
Though it is (relatively) light on the nudity and beheadings, the series is classic HBO — filmed on location in Italy, with sumptuous production values and A-list talent (Diane Keaton co-stars as Sister Mary, one of Lenny’s closest confidantes).
“The Young Pope” is Law’s first foray into series television in nearly two decades. While it’s become increasingly fashionable for movie stars of his stature to dabble in the small screen, the actor, 44, claims he’s agnostic about the medium and was more drawn to the opportunity to work with Sorrentino.
“There was a humanity, a wit, an ability to take quite personal stories and somehow elevate them to being global,” said Law of Sorrentino films including “Youth” and the Oscar-winning “The Great Beauty.”
Dressed in harem-style sweatpants and a cashmere hoodie, Law comes off as a bit of an aesthete; even his leisure wear makes a statement. He trusted himself in the hands of Sorrentino, a filmmaker with a flair for surreal imagery — “The Young Pope” opens with a dream sequence of a naked baby crawling on a pile of dolls— that can seem puzzling to the actors trying to bring it to life.
“It’s a director's medium and you’re there to be a color on the palette,” he said. “If you trust them enough, you know that it will make sense in its entirety.”
In turn, Sorrentino says he was looking for a performer who could capture the “juxtaposition between childishness and virility, innocence and power” that characterizes Lenny, who is elected by cardinals who foolishly expect him to be their “telegenic puppet.”
Instead Lenny wields his power mercilessly, ushering in a new era of conservatism and dogmatism at the Vatican. He dresses down an elderly nun for greeting him with a kiss and takes the name Pius XIII, a callback to a more traditional era in the church.
Though he was not raised in a particular religion, Law takes an a la carte approach to belief, “gathering what I see as personally affecting from all faiths.”
“And like every other teenager, I dabbled with a bit of Buddhism,” he added.
To prepare for “The Young Pope,” the actor read papal diaries and church histories and was even granted a tour of parts of the Vatican. He was impressed by the presence of seemingly mundane facilities — a bank, a laundry, a pharmacy where “hemorrhoid cream sells very well,” he says with a laugh.
But ultimately it was more useful to focus on Lenny’s humanity rather than the institution he represents. He and Sorrentino, who describes Law as “an additional screenwriter,” spent a great deal of time discussing Lenny’s childhood and its effect on his faith.
Abandoned by his hippie parents, Lenny was raised by nuns in an orphanage, never feeling loved and believing that God would fill the void. Sister Mary is a kind of surrogate stage mother to Lenny — the Mama Rose to his Gypsy, Law jokes. (Keaton, he says, referred to him as “your eminence” throughout the production.) The actor’s parents were both adopted and, while they grew up in much different circumstances than Lenny, “I had an emotional attachment to what it is like to be an orphan,” he said.
Lenny is the opposite of the current Pope Francis, whose modesty and inclusive tone have endeared him to many. And this is quite by design, said Sorrentino, who was interested in exploring how the church might respond to Francis in the future. “In the Vatican too, like in other states, an alternation between progressiveness and conservatism is plausible.”
Lenny immediately orders a ban on photographs and merchandise bearing his image — not out of humility but because he wants to make himself as “unreachable as a rock star,” as mysterious as Daft Punk, Banksy or Stanley Kubrick. He delivers his first address at night, under the cover of darkness, so that no one can see his face.
Asked whether he sympathizes with Lenny’s basic assumption — that an air of mystery can be beneficial to an artist — Law replies with an enthusiastic “hell yes.”
“Some of my greatest regrets are not being guided as a young actor. No one tells you you don’t have to do the photos. You look back and you think … why did I let all that stuff in? But also why did I give all that stuff away?”
At times, “that stuff” has also been taken from Law, whose personal life has been the subject of almost relentless tabloid scrutiny since “The Talented Mr. Ripley” catapulted him to fame 17 years ago, most notably in the hacking of his voicemail by reporters at the News of the World.
And yet despite all this, Law is refreshingly unguarded, meeting in his hotel room without a publicist present. Gracious and polite, he pauses frequently to consider the questions he’s asked in a way that seems thoughtful rather than circumspect.
Although he calls the media scrutiny “deeply exhausting,” he’s never considered walking away from acting — at least not seriously. “Since people have been hunting and eating and cohabiting, we’ve also told each other stories. It’s a beautiful aspect of our communities. Why stop that?”
Law says he’s guided by a creative restlessness rather than any overarching career plan. He recalls the excitement of seeing John Gielgud in Peter Greenaway’s “Prospero’s Books.” “Here was this 80-something-year-old man performing naked and still putting himself out there. I just thought, what a career. Still doing stuff that probably scares the life out of you.”
While Sorrentino is currently writing a potential second season of “The Young Pope,” Law is coy about his possible return. For now, he’s focused on other projects, including a stage version of Luchino Visconti’s “Obsession,” directed by Tony-winning Ivo van Hove, at the Barbican in London this spring.
“I’m curious,” he says. “That’s my religion.”
The CW sends Archie, Betty, Veronica and the gang back to 'Riverdale' in a new twist on the classic comic
|Meredith Woerner
On paper, the concept sounds a bit mad: What if the freckled-faced teens of the wholesome “Archie” comics were wrapped up in a seedy murder mystery? And yet the CW’s “Riverdale,” which premieres Jan. 26, is arguably one of the most anticipated new series of 2017.
Ever since “Riverdale’s” pilot debut at San Diego Comic-Con last summer, fans have been buzzing about this “Twin Peaks” meets “Dawson’s Creek” drama.
Gone are the cartoonish glances and cross-hatched sideburns, the new Archie — as embodied by K.J. Apa — is ripped.
In fact, everyone in Riverdale — “The town with pep!” — has changed. Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) pops Adderall, Veronica Lodge’s (Camila Mendes) family is in ruins, Ms. Grundy (Sarah Habel) is no longer a senior citizen but a “Lolita”-sunglasses-wearing cougar and. oh yeah, Archie’s dad is Luke Perry.
We always try to tell a story that works both as an ‘Archie’ story and as a noir, David Lynch-ian kind of story.
The plot picks up after the suspicious death of a Riverdale High student and teeters between teen drama and murder mystery for the rest of the season. “We always try to tell a story that works both as an ‘Archie’ story and as a noir, David Lynch-ian kind of story,” said Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, series creator and executive producer.
Aguirre-Sacasa’s eclectic work history laid the groundwork for the unique series. As a playwright, he wrote the book for Duncan Sheik’s musical adaptation of “American Psycho.” He's also worked on several TV series including “Big Love,” “Looking” and “Glee” and, after 11 years writing comic books, he was named the chief creative officer for ”Archie” Comics.
Despite “Riverdale’s” new moody aesthetic of fog-filled streets (even Pop’s Chok’lit Shoppe is shrouded in mist), Aguirre-Sacasa insists that the central themes of the series will always return to those of the “Archie” comics he grew up reading.
“Our show is not that different from the core of ‘Archie’ from the 1940s or the 1950s. Archie, in the comics, was a good kid who always tried to do his best, frequently screwed up, made things worse before he made them better, and then learned a lesson. The Archie on our show is actually like that as well. He is basically a good kid but he's in much more adult situations than he ever was in the comic book. He’s wrestling with that, but his essence is still the same.”
The same holds true for Betty and Veronica, he said, noting that the former is still the “perfect girl next door” who gets good grades and wants to be a cheerleader. “What we’re exploring is, what is the cost of being perfect?”
Executive producer Greg Berlanti, who oversees the CW comic book adaptations of “Arrow” and “The Flash,” can trace his “Archie” influences all they way back to his days working on “Dawson’s Creek.”
“This is one of the few instances where I’m working on something where it is actually [one of] the roots of the comic-book love triangle,” Berlanti said. “The original Dawson-Joey-Pacey was Betty-Archie-Veronica.”
But no matter how timeless the central themes may be — and despite the addition of the first openly gay character from the “Archie” comics in Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) — the producers felt that the source material still needed an update for modern audiences.
“A lot of these comic books were written in a time where the bulk of people reading them and writing them were white,” Berlanti said. “That’s not the world we live in anymore. We were cognizant about changing the ethnicity and updating the characters to make sure we didn’t want to look at a poster of ‘Riverdale’ with just all white people on it.”
Veronica Lodge is now played by Latino actress Mendes and local Riverdale band Josie and the Pussycats is an all-black trio led by Ashleigh Murray, and yes they will play pep rallies that go full tilt “Friday Night Lights.”
The relationship between Betty and Veronica has also received tweaking. While the central love triangle remains intact, “Riverdale” has turned the trope slightly askew, refocusing more on the friendship between the two women and not their desire for Archie.
“I’m not interested in stories about girls fighting with each other,” says executive producer Sarah Schechter. “That, to me, feels really antiquated and it’s certainly not helpful. It doesn’t feel real to the depth of my relationship with other women as a woman. We were never interested in making them frenemies. They’re both complicated women.”
Not all characters were destined for a total overhaul. Archie is still very much a red-head, a fact that Apa is reminded of every two weeks when his hair is bleached down and re-dyed, “The first time I did it, I was sitting in the salon for about 10 hours.” Apa says. “I remember staring at myself and thinking, ‘I’m going to be bald by the time we finish this.’”
Even though the actor hails from New Zealand, Apa believes “Riverdale” has global appeal, with the great unifier being, once again, surviving high school. “[Archie’s] figuring out, through trial and error, his relationships with people, with Betty and Veronica, with girls, with his career choice. Is it music or his football? And he just wants to find his passion and he wants to follow it. I think people can relate to that, a lot of people went through the same thing in high school. I know I did,” he says.
But the show is not aimed just at teens, with the adult population sprinkled with faces that will be familiar to parents including Madchen Amick (“Twin Peaks”) as Betty’s harridan mom, Skeet Ulrich (“Scream”) as leader of Riverdale’s criminal element and Molly Ringwald as Archie’s mother.
“I think there’s a reason why ‘Riverdale’ plays really well to adults, because we were all teenagers, and I think we all still feel a little bit of that: ‘Who are we and how do we define ourselves and what’s important to us?’ It’s an ongoing process,” explains Schechter. “A part of you is a teenager forever.”
'Z: The Beginning of Everything,' Amazon
|Robert Lloyd
A "bio series" focused on Zelda Sayre, later Fitzgerald, of the F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Fitzgeralds — the Fitzgerald many have found the more compelling of the two.
Adapted by the team of Nicole Yorkin and Dawn Prestwich ("The Killing") from Therese Anne Fowler's historical novel, the series is unusually convincing both for an American period piece and for a biopic, that most treacherous of dramatic forms.
Christina Ricci, the former Wednesday Addams, may not be the first actress you'd imagine to play the belle of 1918 Montgomery, Ala. — physically, she doesn't resemble Zelda at all — but she has spirit to burn, a fierce intelligence and in her mid-30s is both completely credible as a rule-bending, skinny-dipping, cigarette-smoking, party-loving teenager and not too young to play the character through the rest of her short, fabulous, finally circumscribed life.
The series promises to take the couple from their meeting in Montgomery to the New York high life into which Scott's early success catapulted them — to expatriate Paris and on into a world that eventually had no use for them; for now, the first season is all young love, first novel and heady days. With Christina Bennett Lind as Zelda's childhood pal Tallulah Bankhead; David Strathairn, always a bonus, as the exasperated Judge Sayre; and David Hoflin as the eventual author of "This Side of Paradise," "The Great Gatsby," "Tender Is the Night" and "The Last Tycoon," which also is being adapted as an Amazon series.
'I Am Not Your Negro'
|Tre'vell Anderson
In times of social and political uncertainty, one man often is referenced by cable news pundits, community advocates and college students: writer and activist James Baldwin. Seen as a literary solace for many, Baldwin authored seminal works, including the much-cited “The Fire Next Time,” “Giovanni’s Room” and “Notes of a Native Son.”
Like blueprints on how to navigate and de-center white supremacy, racism and prejudice, Baldwin’s words, to some, pave the way to the future. Director Raoul Peck’s critically acclaimed documentary “I Am Not Your Negro” follows in this same vein.
The film relies solely on the words of Baldwin’s unfinished novel, “Remember This House,” an attempt to tell the story of race in modern America through the lives and assassinations of three of his friends: Martin Luther King Jr., Medgar Evers and Malcolm X. Voiced by Samuel L. Jackson, it has no talking heads, instead using archival footage, sound and smart editing to drive its point.
'24: Legacy,' Fox
|Greg Braxton
Can Fox’s iconic “24” survive a 25th hour?
That’s one of the most intriguing questions facing viewers at the start of the new year when Fox reboots “24” with “24: Legacy,” which puts a whole new spin on the premise of a thriller playing out in real time.
The “24” brand has been off the air since the 2014 finale of the limited series “24: Live Another Day.”
Back is the explosive opening title, the “events unfold in real time” introduction, the on-screen running clock and the breakneck pace.
Not back is Kiefer Sutherland, the heart and soul of the series with his portrayal of Jack Bauer, the world-weary spy who had to save the world several times from enemy forces. (Sutherland is now trying to run the country as a lower-level Cabinet member who is unexpectedly promoted to president of the United States in ABC’s “Designated Survivor,” which is in the midst of its first season.)
This version of “24”, which debuts Feb. 5 following the Super Bowl, stars Corey Hawkins, best known for playing Heath on “The Walking Dead” and Dr. Dre in the film “Straight Outta Compton.” Hawkins plays Eric Carter, an Army Ranger and the leader of a raid on a Middle Eastern terrorist cell. Now, the survivors of that cell are out to track Carter and his fellow warriors in an effort to secure a weapon stolen during the raid that will unleash an attack on America.
Fox is taking a huge risk with “24: Legacy,” replacing a veteran star like Sutherland with a relatively unknown African American actor. No other characters from the original series — at least in the first few episodes — are present (they couldn’t even bring back Chloe?). Though there will be a few familiar faces, including Miranda Otto and Benjamin Bratt, the supporting cast is largely new — and culturally diverse.
Still, many of the elements that helped make “24” a hit — car and foot chases; double- and triple-crosses — are front and center.
It will be interesting to see whether the show’s devoted fans will keep it ticking beyond this season.
'Detroiters,' Comedy Central
|Lorraine Ali
Sam Duvet and Tim Cramblin are admen, but with none of the style, savvy or skills of Don Draper and Roger Sterling. The old friends and Detroit locals, played by real-life old friends and Detroit locals Sam Richardson (“Veep”) and Tim Robinson (“Saturday Night Live”), are advertising execs of the low-budget variety – full of small ideas and big aspirations.
Cramblin Advertising was once respected for its weighty accounts with Delta and Budweiser, but since the low-achieving Tim took it over from his father (who went insane), the firm now specializes in late-night TV ads for local hot tub kings, children’s furniture outlets and shady accident attorneys.
The two strive to regain the agency’s past glory by landing their first big account with Chrysler, but somehow their campaign ideas (“Jesus Chrysler, What a Car!”) keep missing the mark. The 10-episode weekly series follows the duo’s quest to land a big one, even if the two awkward buddies with “Loser” practically printed across their out-of-date Gap polo shirts have no idea how to get there.
Co-created and written by Richardson and Robinson, “Detroiters” also features guest spots by Keegan-Michael Key, Michael Che, Steve Higgins and Malcolm Jamal-Warner, among others. The show’s executive producer, Jason Sudeikis, also costars here as the hard-to-please Chrysler VP. The absurdly funny chemistry between him, Richardson and Robertson, and the show’s clever references to the Motor City’s culture and scenery, make the series a unique and wonderfully quirky ride through advertising’s not-so-sexy underbelly.
'John Wick: Chapter Two'
|Marc Bernardin
Director : Chad Stahelski
Cast : Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Ruby Rose
No one expected much from the first “John Wick.” Looking at the cast list and synopsis, it seemed as if it could’ve been the kind of action-thriller that airs at 11 Sunday night on some basic-cable network: Keanu Reeves plays the shadowy title figure, who kicks off a revenge spree after Russian thugs kill his dog.
And, yes, that is pretty much what “John Wick” is. It is also the kind of grindhouse, exploitation fun that Hollywood doesn’t make any more, executed with style and verve by directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch — themselves stuntmen, fight choreographers and second-unit directors making the leap to the big chair. “John Wick” made $86 million worldwide off an estimated $20-million budget. With that kind of math, you get a sequel.
This time around, it doesn’t seem that a puppy needs to die in order to prompt Wick — again played by Reeves like a world-weary Neo, able to work ballistic miracles with a gun in his hand — to commit mayhem. And anyone who grew up on the action cinema of the ’80s and ’90s is already in line for popcorn.
'Big Little Lies,' HBO
|Yvonne Villarreal
If you thought the “Real Housewives” of Bravo took drama and passive aggression to new, petty heights, think again. HBO’s upcoming limited series “Big Little Lies” takes the histrionics to a murderous level.
The seven-episode series follows three mothers of grade-schoolers in an elite community. The dark underbelly of parenthood comes into focus as those seemingly “perfect lives unravel to the point of murder,” according to the official release. The series, which is based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel, stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley — uh, “True Detective” who?
Like the book, the miniseries will have its share of humor amid all the dark drama. The trailer for the series includes a snarky jab from Witherspoon’s character to another mother about, well, another mother. “She’s not a nanny, she’s a mom. She’s just young, like you used to be.” But unlike the book, the TV adaptation will be set in wealthy Monterey, Calif., not an Australian suburb. All seven episodes are directed by Jean-Marc Vallée (“Wild,” “Dallas Buyers Club”) from scripts by David E. Kelley. Witherspoon, Kidman and Kelley, who have been shopping the project since fall 2014, will also serve as executive producers. Rounding out the cast are Alexander Skarsgard, Laura Dern, Adam Scott, Zoe Kravitz, James Tupper and Jeffrey Nordling.
'Get Out'
|Jen Yamato
Director : Jordan Peele
Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford, Keith Stanfield
Comedy star Jordan Peele (“Key and Peele,” “Keanu”) makes the leap to horror — and goes behind the camera — with this Blumhouse thriller with a frighteningly resonant premise: Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), an African American man, and his white girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams) pay a weekend visit to her family in the suburbs, where he discovers insidious shenanigans targeting the black residents of her very idyllic, very Caucasian hometown.
The first-time helmer Peele (who also wrote the screenplay) updates the simmering suburban paranoia of “The Stepford Wives” into a 21st century nightmare in which micro-aggressions are murder on more than just your nerves — and all too familiar in today’s still-divided America. Catherine Keener and Bradley Whitford costar as the parents whose discomfort over their daughter’s new romance might just belie something more sinister, while up-and-comer Keith Stanfield (“Selma,” “Straight Outta Compton”) makes an appearance as a fellow visitor with a smile on his face and panic in his eyes.
Peele’s genre debut comes loaded with social commentary and opens during Black History Month — and judging from the reaction to its sharply entertaining first trailer, could spark a new subgenre of close-to-home horror thrusting interracial and class tensions into the pop culture conversation.
'Logan'
|Marc Bernardin
Director : James Mangold.
Cast : Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Boyd Holbrook
The “X-Men” movie universe has been, since its 2000 inception, one of great change. In the process of charting the evolution of Marvel’s merry mutants, directors like Bryan Singer, Brett Ratner and Matthew Vaughan have come and gone (and in the case of Singer, come back). Characters who seemed perfectly cast — like Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier and Ian McKellen as his friend/nemesis Magneto — have been recast (enter James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender, respectively).
But the one constant has been Jackman’s Wolverine — the mutant with a spotty memory and unbreakable claws. For 17 years, Jackman has held down the center of the X-Men world, until now. After “Logan,” Jackman will hang up his claws.
So it’s fitting that “Logan” — Wolverine’s real name — looks to be something of an “Unforgiven” with superpowers. A one-last-ride story that finds an aging Logan looking after a young mutant (Dafne Keen) who might be his clone.
This will be the third standalone Wolverine movie, after 2009’s not-at-all-good “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” and 2013’s much better swords-and-samurais adventure “The Wolverine.” Maybe the third time is, indeed, the charm.
'Feud,' FX
|Meredith Blake
Ryan Murphy has probably done more than anyone in Hollywood to bring the anthology series into vogue.
In 2017, he will build on the success of “American Horror Story” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” with “Feud.”
The first season will dramatize the notorious, if somewhat misunderstood, rivalry between screen legends Joan Crawford and Bette Davis. Based partially on the script “Best Actress” by Jaffe Cohen and Michael Zam, the eight-episode “Feud” will go behind the scenes of “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?,” the 1962 film that both women hoped would revive their flagging careers but which ultimately became a camp classic. Davis earned an Oscar nomination for her performance, much to Crawford’s irritation.
Future seasons of the planned anthology will explore other epic personal grudges.
“Feud” is poised to burnish Murphy’s reputation as a latter-day George Cukor, a storyteller known for showcasing female performers. The series will reunite him with several favorites, including Jessica Lange, who will follow in Faye Dunaway’s footsteps by portraying Crawford (though it remains to be seen if she’ll reach the over-the-top heights of “Mommie Dearest.”)
Murphy regulars Sarah Paulson and Kathy Bates will play two other classic stars, Geraldine Page and Joan Blondell. New to the Murphy oeuvre is Susan Sarandon, who, in a bit of note-perfect casting, will appear as Davis.
Much like “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” which used the most sensational murder trial of the ’90s to examine still-relevant themes of police corruption, gender, race and celebrity, “Feud” likely will go beyond the catfights and expose enduring truths about women, aging and Hollywood.
'Beauty and the Beast'
|Meredith Woerner
Director: Bill Condon
Cast : Emma Watson, Ewan McGregor, Dan Stevens, Ian McKellen, Luke Evans, Josh Gad
Let’s be real. A live-action “Beauty and the Beast” with full-on musical soliloquies is a bold idea. But the thought of Emma Watson as Belle running up a hill belting out, “I want adventure in the great wild somewhere,” hits right in that sweet nostalgia spot, hard.
There is absolutely no way a live-action film about singing household objects and a young woman falling in love with what appears to be the human form of Black Phillip from “The Witch” should work, and yet we’re curious. Deadly curious.
The chances of finding one member of this office sitting front row full-on cry-singing through “Bonjour” one minute and then uncomfortably squinting at Dan Stevens’ interpretation of the Beast is very high. Why? Because the cast reads like it came straight out of the Internet’s dream journal.
Watson and Stevens play the leads while Ewan McGregor was cast as the candlestick, Lumiere; Ian McKellen is the clock, Cogsworth; and Emma Thompson is the teakettle, Mrs. Potts. Early standouts Luke Evans as the egomaniacal villain Gaston and his lackey Le Fou, played by Josh Gad, already have been creating plenty of buzz after the two started singing from their Instagram accounts.
It feels like Disney has been ramping up to this feature film for years, first with the song-free live adaptation of “Cinderella” in 2015 followed by Jon Favreau’s “Jungle Book,” which trotted out a few familiar tunes from the animated classic. But this “Beauty and the Beast” adaptation feels less like another artist’s interpretation and more like an homage to the past.
There are a lot of emotional chips riding on this flick. Nail it, and the fans will love you forever. Fail, and they’ll accuse you of destroying their childhood, yet again.
'T2: Trainspotting' reunites Danny Boyle's band of Scottish ruffians 20 years later
|Steven Zeitchik
It wasn’t long after “Trainspotting” came out in 1996 that the movie began to epitomize an era.
Directed by Danny Boyle and written by John Hodge (from a book by Irvine Welsh), the film captured the growing consumerism, heroin-chic and Cool Britannia of the time. There were numerous memorable scenes (upside-down babies, heinous bar bathrooms), kinetic edits, indelible monologues (Choose Life! Colonized by Wankers!) and that raw uptempo soundtrack. As it followed the exploits of Renton, Sick Boy and other on-the-margin types in Edinburgh, Scotland, “Trainspotting” took on landmark status.
The film, of course, also launched the careers of Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller -- not to mention Boyle, years ahead of “Slumdog Millionaire,” “127 Hours” and his reputation for slick sizzle.
So why, two decades later, are Boyle and Hodge returning with a sequel, “T2: Trainspotting,” out March 3? Isn’t it like that awkward high-school reunion, everyone looking a little different, no one truly wanting to be here? The Times talked with Hodge and Boyle to get answers.
JOHN HODGE, WRITER
You had a script years ago, based on Welsh’s 2002 sequel, “Porno.” How did that become this?
Hodge: I did write a script about 10 years ago. It wasn’t very good. See, there are two “Trainspottings” — there’s Irvine’s book and there’s our movie. At first, they were just slightly different. But over the years, that difference expands. And the new script might have been too close to the novel. It didn’t seem to flow from our “Trainspotting.” Some of it, I think, was the porn industry — in 2002, you could still make money from it. It felt like time had overtaken the novel.
What made you decide to try again?
I think the biggest reason was that Danny reached out to the four actors and said, in principal, “If John writes a script, would you do it?” And they all said yes — they all had to say yes. And then the pressure was on.
How do you make that gang grow up when the whole point of the first movie is that they don’t want to grow up? How did you deal with that?
I don’t want to give away too much but I think that was the challenge and the appeal. What are these guys like 20 years on? Like all of us, we change a lot over 20 years, but bits of us remain the same. I think the fact that so much time had passed also liberates the movie. If it was just five years later, we’d just expect more of the same — they’re just going to rob a casino in Monaco. Now, people expect things to be different, for a lot of life to be lived.
The world has changed a lot too — that consumer culture at hyper-speed has gotten even faster. And, of course, technology has entered the picture. I think we saw an opportunity there — to show how consumer culture has been inflated and employment is less secure and corporations even more powerful. This movie has become more topical since 1996. It’s become more topical since we started writing it.
DANNY BOYLE, DIRECTOR
Did you ever think you’d be making any sequel, let alone to “Trainspotting”?
I can’t say I did. Even when we were talking about it. But one of the big reasons is I’d just run into people and hear the way they talk about characters. They still remember their names. When does that happen? I can’t remember Jennifer Lawrence’s character’s name in “Passengers,” and I saw that yesterday.
That active filmmaking style you used then was so unique. Now it’s commonplace. How do you match that? Or do you not even try?
That’s the tension. If the soundtrack and the style don’t live up to what you had then, it will disappoint people. But it’s also 20 years later, and the boys are not running around like they used to.
John said this all began when you reached out to the four actors. Was that a tough call to make — “Hey, remember this thing that made your careers? Come and try to top that.”
[Laughs] Actually, I think they were all fine in theory. In practice, I knew if the script didn’t deal with them equally, like the first one, they wouldn’t do it. So then we had to come up with a movie that did that and also wasn’t…bad. Then there’s the prism of aging, which is terrifying for a lot of us but really terrifying for actors. You remember them frozen in time and suddenly they’re in the present.
Which is also part of the appeal — we get to not only imagine how characters turned out but also actually see that in front of us .
When we first started making this film, I thought the subject was time. And that the reason we didn’t make it 10 years ago is because the actors didn’t look like they’d aged enough. Or I wasn’t old enough. [Boyle recently turned 60.] And I realized after making this film it isn’t about time — it’s about masculinity, about disappointed masculinity. When we made the first film, everyone said it was about drugs, and I said it was about friendship. But I realize now it was really about boyhood. And this is about manhood.
It’s funny you use the word “boyhood.” I can’t help feeling there’s something Richard Linklater-ish about this. Like “Boyhood” or even the “Before” films, we get to check in to see how characters have — or haven’t — matured.
Movies have this weird Hollywoodizing effect, this glamorizing effect, even gritty films like “Trainspotting.” It makes people desirable by freezing them. And if you’re lucky, as we were, you get a chance to unfreeze them — sometimes literally, even, by dropping pieces of the first movie in. You get the past and present simultaneously. And that’s a rare, powerful thing.
'Veep' and 'Games of Thrones,' HBO
|Lorraine Ali
Nasty women with high political aspirations will rule in 2017, or at least on some of HBO’s most popular returning series.
Two very different shows — the fantastical drama “Game of Thrones” and the political satire “Veep” — left us with opposite scenarios in 2016: a women occupying the highest governing seat in the land and one taking leave of that seat.
Now, the question as to how those women deal with that power, or the loss of it, makes Season 6 of “Veep” and 7 for “Game of Thrones” two of the most anticipated returning shows of the new year.
In “Veep,” Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) became POTUS after the elected president resigned, but it was short-lived. Last season, she came up for reelection, and lost, to another woman.
The big question is how the incompetent, narcissistic and ill-informed Meyer will deal with her post-election loss spiral and transitioning back to life outside the White House. Either way, it’ll surely mirror the reality of the real-life election of 2016 — and we need something to laugh about at this point.
It’s been a long, hard and disgustingly muddy road for the women of Westeros, but in the seventh season, they’re finally poised to seize power from the men who’ve demeaned, abused and locked them up.
Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) is on the throne in King’s Landing. Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is poised to challenge her, as is Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), who’s amassing another army. All are fierce and ready to rule. There will be dragons. The new year is already looking up.
'The Fate of the Furious'
|Jen Yamato
Director: F. Gary Gray.
Cast: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren
The last 16 years have been one epic globe-trotting roller coaster for Dominic Toretto (Diesel) and his motley gang of streetwise racers-turned-international operatives. Such is life when you live a quarter-mile at a time.
But after emotionally eulogizing their beloved late co-star Paul Walker in 2015’s seventh “Fast and Furious” installment, the high-octane saga of this multicultural new-millennium familia drifts into soapy high-action drama with a shocking twist: Just as the crew is settling into new normal lives, along vrooms a villainous Theron to seduce Dom away from his honeymoon and over to the dark side.
Shaking up Hollywood’s most adaptable and cannily evolving action franchise by pitting Diesel against his brawny brethren, led by Johnson, director Gray (“Straight Outta Compton”) takes the helm and adds Theron, Mirren and Scott Eastwood.
Will Dom’s crew ride, or will they die to bring their brooding leader back while battling an anarchist bent on igniting global chaos? How many Coronas will be spilled as unexpected betrayals and alliances rock Universal’s hit franchise?
'The Handmaid's Tale,' Hulu
|Robert Lloyd
Margaret Atwood's never-out-of-print novel of a near-future American dystopia becomes a miniseries. Though written in 1986, its imagining of a right-wing theocratic totalitarian patriarchy feels germane to a moment in which reproductive rights are under attack and when – here and abroad – the religious beliefs of some are used to circumscribe the civil liberties and, indeed, the humanity of others.
Elisabeth Moss plays Offred, a "handmaid" whose job is to bear children for a ruling-class couple who can't. (Pollution and STDs have wreaked havoc on reproduction.) It is also, in a timely way, a text on the normalization of weirdness: "This may not seem ordinary to you now," the book's Offred is told of her new duty, "but after a time it will. It will become ordinary."
Already filmed once in 1990 by Volker Schlöndorff with a screenplay by Harold Pinter, the miniseries promises suspenseful action in its trailer ("My name is Offred, and I intend to survive" is the key line). And though the novel is subtler than a brief synopsis makes it sound, it wouldn't be hard to turn it into a sort of feminist "Logan's Run." But Moss is an actress who cuts facets into a role like a master jeweler, and any opportunity to watch her work is worth taking. Also in the cast: Samira Wiley, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, O.T. Fagbenle and "Gilmore Girl" Alexis Bledel, far from Stars Hollow.
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'
|Meredith Woerner
Director : James Gunn
Cast : Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Kurt Russell
Does anyone remember laughter? When “Guardians” first premiered in 2014, it did something unthinkable. It made the world emotionally bond with a film starring a walking tree and a talking raccoon. How? Because it brought the fun.
This year, everyone could use a bit of intergalactic mischievousness delivered with a wink and a smile from Chris Pratt.
So how will director James Gunn top the shenanigans he unfurled the first time? By going full tilt with even more alien battles and crazy creatures. And the cherry on top? A “Tango and Cash” reunion: Both Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone are in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”
While the details are presumably being guarded in a secret vault under Kevin Feige’s desk, the good news is the original gang is indeed getting back together for the sequel. Peter Quill (Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Baby Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) are all reuniting to commit whatever space high jinks Gunn has planned. Plus, if the face of Baby Groot doesn’t make you smile, nothing will.
'Lowriders'
|Tre'vell Anderson
Director : Ricardo de Montreuil
Cast: Eva Longoria, Theo Rossi, Melissa Benoist
While countless movies are filmed in Los Angeles, few of them truly capture the non-Hollywood side of the city. But “Lowriders,” filmed on the Eastside in the El Sereno neighborhood, is a quintessentially L.A. story set in the car culture and street-art scene. It follows a young graffiti artist as he straddles two seemingly opposing worlds to please members of his family.
From director Ricardo de Montreuil, known for Spanish-language films “Máncora” and “La mujer de mi hermano,” the film, which opened the Los Angeles Film Festival last year, stars Eva Longoria, Melissa Benoist, Demián Bichir, Tony Revolori and Gabriel Chavarria.
'Alien Covenant'
|Josh Rottenberg
Director: Ridley Scott.
Cast: Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride
It hasn’t always been easy being a fan of the “Alien” franchise. Launched in 1979 with Scott’s sci fi-horror masterpiece, the series has soldiered on for four decades through various follow-ups and Predator-battling spinoffs that have occasionally hit the bull’s-eye (James Cameron’s “Aliens” comes to mind) but often proving disappointing.
The most recent installment, 2012’s prequel “Prometheus,” grossed more than $400 million worldwide, but critics and audiences were divided on the film, with some finding it ponderous and confusing. (In space no one can hear you scream, but on the Internet everyone can hear your bellyaching.)
Now, to the delight of longtime fans, Scott appears to be bringing the series back to its horrifying roots. In “Alien: Covenant,” the crew of a colony ship, en route to a distant planet, finds what they at first think is an undiscovered paradise, only to realize that it is inhabited – surprise! – by the titular monstrous xenomorphs.
At 79, Scott still makes movies with the hard-charging intensity of someone a third his age, and the idea of him going back to the spine-chilling core of one of his greatest films — well, it’s enough to make your heart nearly burst out of your chest.
'Twin Peaks,' Showtime
|Meredith Blake
The last time “Twin Peaks” was on the air, George H.W. Bush was president and bingeing was something you did with food, not television.
But grab a slice of cherry pie and a cup of coffee, because after a quarter-century hiatus, the beloved cult series returns on May 21.
The original series, set in the small town of Twin Peaks, Wash., followed Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) as he investigated the brutal murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer. Premiering in 1990, the series became an unexpected cultural sensation, with viewers hooked on the central mystery, oddball characters (e.g. the Log Lady) and off-kilter humor. Following a sharp ratings decline, the series was canceled after two seasons on ABC, leaving the fate of Agent Cooper hanging in the balance.
Despite its short life span, “Twin Peaks” continues to influence the look and feel of other TV shows, from “The Killing” to “Wayward Pines” to the upcoming “Archie” adaptation, “Riverdale.”
Details about the much-anticipated revival are as elusive as the Loch Ness Monster, but here is what we do know:
The series will consist of 18 episodes, kicking off with a two-hour premiere, and is entirely directed by David Lynch, whose last film, “Inland Empire,” came out more than a decade ago. Lynch also wrote the series, along with co-creator Mark Frost.
Lynch has rounded up several key members of the original cast — most notably, MacLachlan, who will reprise his role. Also on board are Sherilyn Fenn as Audrey Horne, Madchen Amick as Shelly Johnson and Kimmy Robertson as Lucy Moran.
The ensemble also will include a number of Lynch veterans who are technically new to the “Twin Peaks” universe: Laura Dern, Naomi Watts and Robert Forster.