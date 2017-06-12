Calendar Letters: Putin interview raises more questions

Regarding “‘Kelly,’ Putin Tangle in Show Debut” [June 5]. Megyn Kelly’s interview with Vladimir Putin is not in the “60 Minutes” league. Replacing the Fox mentality with KNBC insight is hard work. Who knew?

Bunny Landis

Oceanside

::

I think you were mostly correct in your assessment of the mismatch between Megyn Kelly and Vladimir Putin. But you were too kind to Putin.

This over-hyped and underwhelming segment was rather embarrassing, and the fact that the interview was edited to 10 minutes tells you it wasn’t considered a coup for Kelly.

Putin fancies himself a skillful practitioner of judo, and his interview approach has the quality of a meeting on the mat against an untrained, lightweight opponent.

T.R. Jahns

Hemet

::

A great analysis of the Megyn Kelly-versus-Putin interview. No doubt, Putin is cagey and shrewd. The interview was a good publicity stunt for Kelly. NBC should move her show to a different time slot, so as not to compete with “60 Minutes.” Of course, that is not network thinking.

Leo Friedland

Cypress

::

Great column on the debut of “Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly.” I’m a huge fan especially after her handling of Karl Rove in the election some years ago. She’s a no-nonsense woman and will do well over time.

Rick Mervis

Porter Ranch

::

So refreshing to read some well-written, honest reporting free of the current sexual-political biases.

Jeff Denker

Malibu

A new vision for LACMA

Regarding “LACMA’s Plans Call for a Bold Change in How We See the Permanent Collection” and “Capturing and Creating His Vision” [May 28]: As an artist, educator and graduate of UC Berkeley’s art history department, it’s quite exciting to see the sophisticated level of work and reporting down here, plus being able to see recent works by some of my favorite artists, including John Baldessari and Jeff Koons, at local galleries. I can’t wait to see what the new LACMA turns out to be.

K. Fisher

Orange County

::

First, consider the new museum attendees, they are millennials, faces buried in their cellphone generation. It is not so hard to imagine a museum that is set with this vision in mind.

History for most young people is so far in the past and so uninteresting to them that thinking out of the box could be a wonderful new experience and a very good start to encourage new museum-goers. And if for some reason this approach does not work, there would be no shame in going back to the old way because “everything old is new again.”

Sherry Davis

Playa Vista

Good to see ‘Maurice’ again

I read with interest your article on the rerelease of the restored 1987 film “Maurice” [“When It Was Rare to See Gay Happy Endings,” May 31]. I remember seeing this film many years ago and have never forgotten it; it struck me as a minor masterpiece. It is far superior to the much-lauded “Brokeback Mountain.” I hope a new generation of filmgoers will discover “Maurice” as one of the treasures in the Merchant-Ivory canon.

Janice Johnson Barnum

San Gabriel

All about going to the movies

Regarding “The Moviegoing Experience” [June 4]: I recall when we took our young daughter to a retrospective showing of the Vincent Price horror classic “House of Wax.” Because it was the first 3-D movie I saw as a kid (and the first one she would see) I really talked up the special effects. Thirty minutes into the movie, she turned to me and asked, “When do the special effects start?”

David Macaray

Rowland Heights

::

“The Moviegoing Experience” articles were a delight to read, but obviously the writers have never been to the Hollywood Bowl.

If they had, they would not be so disturbed by a quick tweet or text (yes, they do bother me at the movies). At the Bowl, there are those who not only tweet and text, but actually make calls. If they are not talking on the phone, they are talking to each other. While they are talking to each other, their wine bottle is rolling around on the concrete. If all that is not bad enough, they are humming or singing in another musical key and sound like cats on a fence.

Ron Theile

Santa Monica

::

It’s great that the New Beverly Cinema is having such success since Quentin Tarantino took the theater over [“A Loving Home for Films”]. I used to frequent the place when I lived in Hollywood, and I still get over from the Valley about once a month.

I confess I’m nostalgic for the old days when on a given night, an old John Wayne western like “The Shootist” might play to a dedicated audience of maybe half a dozen of us, spread comfortably throughout the 228 seats. Some of those seats were in sad shape.

My favorite memories of those sparsely attended nights involve a deep grumbling voice that would often erupt in the middle of a feature. This curmudgeon would be loudly critical of the movie or the cast. It was legendary Hollywood tough-guy Lawrence Tierney, now deceased. In 1992, Tarantino cast him as the leader of the gang of crooks in “Reservoir Dogs.”

Maybe Tarantino was inspired to cast him because he too was subjected to Tierney’s outbursts in the old New Beverly.

Paul Robert Coyle

Valley Village

Griffin employs ancient imagery

Regarding “Griffin Will Still Mock Trump” [June 3]: I ask you to consider the iconography posted by Kathy Griffin. Her imagery is as old as time, and she has, as in all art, updated the image for a modern audience. Are we now to disparage the time-honored and revered images of Perseus and the head of Medusa; Judith and the head of Holofernes and even Salome? Art needs to be reinvented to strike a chord with the society in which it lives.

Kene J. Rosa

Los Angeles

It’s a ‘Wonder’ of an example

Finally, a good superhero movie starring a woman. “Wonder Woman” proves that it is possible to make a superhero movie starring a woman that can do well critically and make a good score at the box office, and it could mean that others will follow.

Brice Henry

Venice

