Calendar Letters: Who's sorry now?

What a sorry mess the industry’s in

Regarding “How Do You Apologize?” [Dec. 2]: A good, well-researched article. A perfect companion piece would be the apologia chorus by all the companies involved in their belated reactions to harassment claims. You could fill another article with the consistent invocation and corporate assurances of how they now take the claims “seriously.”

Bob Hunka

Los Angeles

The Dec. 2 Calendar section has the responses of many in the Hollywood entertainment industry to accusations of sexual misconduct.

Where is the part on Donald Trump? He was (is) part of the entertainment industry. Why is he not being accorded the same scrutiny that others are being subjected to? Is it because he threatens his accusers?

Anne M. Murphy

Vista

How’s this for a double standard?

In response to letter writer David Tulanian’s query about whether or not there will be two standards in evidence at the Grammys [“Calendar Feedback,” Dec. 3]: Yes, I believe two standards will be in evidence: Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota acknowledged his lapses in judgment and apologized. Rep. John Conyers Jr. of Michigan denied any wrongdoing but still resigned from Congress.

President Trump, on the other hand, has denied wrongdoing, has claimed “fake news,” has refused to face his accusers and has now even denied that it was his voice on the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape — after initially acknowledging that he, indeed, made those statements.

Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore also denies any wrongdoing, has yet to face his accusers and also claims “fake news,” while his supporters find solace in conspiracy theories (having even unsuccessfully attempted to “sting” the newspaper that initially broke the Moore allegations).

Put more broadly, the liberal/progressive/Democratic wrongdoers have generally acknowledged their boorish behavior, have apologized for it and in large measure, have faced pun-ishment of some sort; those who tend to be on the other side of the aisle claim “fake news,” tend not to acknowledge their wrongdoing and convince their supporters that the liberal media are out to get them.

Indeed, there are two very different standards.

Jeffrey Wruble

Encino

Don’t forget these box sets

Regarding “Box Sets and Period Cuts” [Dec. 3]: Did anyone else notice the Carpenters’ “Vinyl Collection” missing from The Times’ list of 10 favorite box sets

Jon Konjoyan

Toluca Lake

You did not include “The Classic National Lampoon 4 CD Box Set,” which features material originally released between 1977 and the mid-’80s. A big omission.

David Drozen

Westlake Village

Silence is best over TV show

Regarding the letter in Calendar Feedback [Dec. 3] about not highlighting “Outlander”: As a devotee of both the series and Scotland, I am grateful for your silence. The series’ success was built on plausible storytelling, fact-based historical context, beautiful cinematography and brilliant acting. Unfortunately, viewers haven’t been able to get through a single episode since Season 3, Episode 7 without enduring endless blather and absurd implausibilities.

Steve Myers

Bel Air

Happy to open this Envelope

Regarding the Envelope: I can’t tell you how much I look forward to reading these year-end weekly supplements to The Times. Informative, enlightening and always entertaining. They say “always leave the audience asking for more.” I’m asking for more.

William P. Bekkala

West Hollywood

Consequences of exorbitant pay

What a relief to read Stephen Battaglio’s commentary [“NBC Fires Matt Lauer as Women Allege Misconduct,” Nov. 30]. When will we realize how ridiculous it is to pay someone $20 million per year, all the while pretending that the person will not take advantage of his position?

Chancy Wooldridge

Elk Grove

Sounds like a worthy ‘Disaster’

How could reading a review [“‘Disaster’ Hilariously Fetes Failure,” Dec. 1] make us laugh from beginning to end, without knowing anything about the movie that “The Disaster Artist” mocks? If the review — written by the incredibly talented and knowledgeable Justin Chang — is this funny, it sure makes us want to see both films.

Ellen Butterfield

Studio City

‘Carol Burnett’s’ curious oversight

Regarding “Funny How Time Flies” [Nov. 26]: I watched the “Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Show,” and it was so much fun to relive some of the funniest moments in television history. I laughed just as hard 50 years later. I am curious, though, with all the guest shots shown, why Julie Andrews’ appearance was not featured? Quite a surprise to see that omitted. I wonder if it was an oversight or done on purpose

Beth Weston

Los Angeles

