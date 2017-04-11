'Daily Show's' Hasan Minhaj to headline White House correspondents' dinner

With President Donald Trump staying away, “The Daily Show's” Hasan Minhaj is set to headline this year's White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner.

In a press release, the comedian made a tongue-in-cheek reference to the president's Twitter style, saying: “It is a tremendous honor to be a part of such a historic event even though the president has chosen not to attend this year. SAD!”

WHCA President Jeff Mason made the announcement on MSNBC's “Morning Joe” Tuesday, saying the April 29 dinner will be “different” without Trump. In a statement, Mason says the event “will be focused on the 1st Amendment and the importance of a robust and independent media.”

Trump was famously the butt of jokes from President Obama at the 2011 dinner. Trump announced in February that he wouldn't attend this year.