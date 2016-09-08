IDW brings John Byrne and exclusive content to Star Trek: Mission New York

IDW Publishing, the comic book home of Star Trek, is bringing a contingent of people along to tonight’s Star Trek: Mission New York panel to talk about the Trek Universe, probably introduce some special guests, and make a major announcement of some sort.

Coming to the convention, which is a celebration of all things Trek (in collaboration with CBS Consumer Products), will be IDW's Editor-in-Chief Chris Ryall, group editor Sarah Gaydos, Trek comics writer Mike Johnson, artist Derek Charm, and very special guest superstar artist John Byrne.

Byrne doesn’t come out much, so it should be a treat. IDW also has couple of convention specials available to attendees: a convention variant of the Star Trek 50th Anniversary Cover Celebration (seen above), and a special triptych drawing by “Star Trek” artist J.K. Woodward chronicling the 50 years of cast members. Woodward was previously commissioned to produce three variant covers that are limited to only 250 copies. The covers connect, with the first (already available) featuring original cast members and the “Next Generation” cast . The second, which debuts at the convention, features the cast of “Deep Space Nine” and “Voyager.” The final cover will debut at New York Comic Con.