Cannes diary 2018: The festival weathers the storm on Day 1 and says goodbye to an important figure

The 71st Cannes Film Festival is under way (May 8-19), and L.A. Times critic Justin Chang is on the ground, taking in the scene and seeing as many movies as possible in between frequent steak tartare breaks. Early titles gaining buzz this year include Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” and “The House That Jack Built,” Lars von Trier’s first film to compete at the festival since he was banned in 2011. In this day-by-day, film-by-film diary, he gives us an up-close view of the most significant event in world cinema, a mecca for movie lovers.
In May 1968, Jean-Luc Godard and a few of his French New Wave contemporaries famously brought the Festival de Cannes to a halt, an act of solidarity with the striking students and workers who were taking France by storm.
Fifty years later, the 87-year-old Godard still looms large at Cannes, quite literally. The official poster for the 71st festival is graced with the immortal image of Jean-Paul Belmondo and Anna Karina kissing in the director’s 1965 classic, “Pierrot le Fou.” This year, the 87-year-old Fortunately, Godard will likely limit his disruptive gestures this year to the unveiling of his new movie, “The Image Book,” which promises to shake up the main competition; it’s said to be a characteristically unorthodox reflection on the modern Arab world.
The festival itself, which opened Tuesday night s tonight with the world premiere of Asghar Farhadi’s “Everybody Knows,” shows no signs of coming to a premature conclusion, though there are some who probably wish it would. In my own previous 12 years of attending, I can’t remember the last time Cannes commenced under such a cloud of grumbling, suspicion and all-around anxiety, or any time the last time the festival took had taken such a widespread beating in the media before it even had a chance to roll out its famous (if now selfie-free) red carpet.