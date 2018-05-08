Advertisement
Cannes diary 2018: The festival weathers the storm on Day 1 and says goodbye to an important figure

The 71st Cannes Film Festival is under way (May 8-19), and L.A. Times critic Justin Chang is on the ground, taking in the scene and seeing as many movies as possible in between frequent steak tartare breaks. Early titles gaining buzz this year include Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” and “The House That Jack Built,” Lars von Trier’s first film to compete at the festival since he was banned in 2011. In this day-by-day, film-by-film diary, he gives us an up-close view of the most significant event in world cinema, a mecca for movie lovers.

