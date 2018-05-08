Cannes diary 2018: The festival weathers the storm on Day 1 and says goodbye to an important figure

Staff members install the Cannes red carpet ahead of the opening night ceremony. (LOIC VENANCE)

In May 1968, Jean-Luc Godard and a few of his French New Wave contemporaries famously brought the Festival de Cannes to a halt, an act of solidarity with the striking students and workers who were taking France by storm.

Fifty years later, the 87-year-old Godard still looms large at Cannes, quite literally. The official poster for the 71st festival is graced with the immortal image of Jean-Paul Belmondo and Anna Karina kissing in the director’s 1965 classic, “Pierrot le Fou.” This year, the 87-year-old Fortunately, Godard will likely limit his disruptive gestures this year to the unveiling of his new movie, “The Image Book,” which promises to shake up the main competition; it’s said to be a characteristically unorthodox reflection on the modern Arab world.

The festival itself, which opened Tuesday night s tonight with the world premiere of Asghar Farhadi’s “Everybody Knows,” shows no signs of coming to a premature conclusion, though there are some who probably wish it would. In my own previous 12 years of attending, I can’t remember the last time Cannes commenced under such a cloud of grumbling, suspicion and all-around anxiety, or any time the last time the festival took had taken such a widespread beating in the media before it even had a chance to roll out its famous (if now selfie-free) red carpet.