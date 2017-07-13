Billy Eichner's loud and wild game-show/variety series "Billy on the Street" has been a cult favorite for years. Eichner's hilarious and fearless ability to launch himself at New York pedestrians to ask an endless supply of inane questions launched his career, landing him turns on "Parks and Recreation," "Difficult People," "Friends From College" and the upcoming "American Horror Story." And now "Billy on the Street" has its second prime-time Emmy nomination and TruTV, on which it airs, has scored its first.

We caught up with Eichner to ask a few questions of our own.

They tell me we have just 4 minutes. So, quick: current mood?

I’m pretty ecstatic. And surprised. Mainly, I’m just very proud of the show and everyone who works on it. The show has had a very unusual trajectory – a slow growth. Hang on – I’m getting so many text messages, it’s crazy. Friends and loved ones. No word from Nicole Kidman yet – we’re all waiting! But, yeah, it’s been a very slow build – live shows to YouTube and the Internet to a very small cable network to TruTV. It’s been a journey about building awareness for the show while also keeping the show creatively intact. A lot of hard work. Scraping and crawling your way to the top. But it’s been a dream come true. It’s been amazing.

Where are we catching you, by the way?

I’m in L.A. in my apartment right now, about to go shoot “American Horror Story.” I have to run off to get to set.

This the first nomination in this category for your show – did it come as a surprise?

TruTV was incredibly supportive – they got behind a very passionate campaign for the show. So I know there’s a lot of love out there for the show – but it’s a very unique show. It’s not necessarily for everyone. And there are a million shows out there right now; it’s very hard to break through the clutter. But we really allowed the show to evolve. We’ve taken on political commentary.

Do you think that’s part of the show’s success, the current political climate?

Maybe that’s one element. But it’s still largely about pop culture. I think the main thing is a lot of people are familiar with “Billy on the Street” because of the segments of the show that go viral. People watch it online. And it took a while for people to get the full picture of what the show is about. The show is a satire of our political and social obsessions. In the form of this low-fi, improvised show on the streets of New York.

What’s your favorite part of doing a roaming sidewalk game show?

It’s fun and it’s also the hardest thing I’ll ever have to do in my life. It’s exhausting – literally running around the streets of New York and talking to real people. The most joyful part is that it’s my baby. I created these segments -- it just came out of my head many years ago. I take a lot of pride in that. It must be great to be on “Saturday Night Live” and I love Comedy Central and I appreciate all these comedic institutions; but I didn’t really have anything like that behind me. I really made it happen for myself. It made things harder, maybe – it was a ton of work – but you really appreciate it in a different way. I had to persevere to get this far. I had to make it for myself. I’m really proud of that.