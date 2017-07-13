Carrie Fisher's Emmys send-off: a nod for guest actress in a comedy

Carrie Fisher, who was twice nominated for a Primetime Emmy but never took the trophy, has a chance to win one posthumously.

Fisher, who died in December, was nominated for guest actress in a comedy for playing Mia on Amazon's "Catastrophe." The character appeared in five episodes of the show's three seasons, with the installment she's nominated for shot just days before she passed away.

"It was about as perfect a send-off to Fisher as you could ask for," The Times' Glenn Whipp noted recently of the role, "particularly the episode’s last scene that found her character waxing poetic on her favorite (fictional) TV show: 'My Children Are Schizophrenic.'"

It's the second time Fisher has been nominated as a guest actress, preceded by a nod in 2008 for a "30 Rock" appearance.

"Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds," HBO's documentary about the famous mother and daughter that premiered shortly after they both died, is up for two trophies this year. The show is nominated for outstanding documentary, and Fisher Stevens and Alexis Bloom are up in the nonfiction directing category.

In 2011, Fisher's "Wishful Drinking" was nominated or outstanding variety, music or comedy special, but lost to "The Kennedy Center Honors."