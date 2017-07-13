Moira vs. Aunt Lydia? 'Handmaid's Tale' star Samira Wiley talks about being nominated alongside her costar

Samira Wiley, familiar to "Orange Is the New Black" fans as Poussey Washington, earned an Emmy nomination Thursday for playing Moira in "The Handmaid's Tale," the Hulu series that scored 13 nominations. Wiley's competition in the supporting actress drama category includes not only her "Orange" costar Uzo Aduba but also her "Handmaid's" castmate Ann Dowd, who portrays the sadistic Aunt Lydia.

I hear you’re at a photo shoot?

Oh my god. I’m so excited. Yes, I’m in the makeup chair getting my eyebrows done. I’m pushing the phone from left ear to right ear. I got a phone call from my agent and publicist on the way to the photo shoot.

Will it be hard not to smile during the shoot? I hope you don’t have to be super serious.

Absolutely, I’m going to smile. I’m not even going to try not to smile.

What do you think Aunt Lydia would think about this kind of recognition?

Aunt Lydia would say -- well, I’m not sure what Aunt Lydia would say, but I know Ann Dowd would be very positive and proud. I have do much respect for her. She keeps me grounded and keeps it about the work. She helps me remember why we’re doing this. I’m so honored to be in the same category as her.

But is it bittersweet to be up against your costar?

No, I feel like it’s more chances for joy. I honestly feel like the work on that show is not achievable without an ensemble. She is such a star in our ensemble. I just feel like we’re winning even more so having two people.

You’ve gone from one powerful female narrative ("Orange Is the New Black") to another ("The Handmaid's Tale"). How would you describe being part of this wave?

I feel so lucky, honestly. Maybe even a little naive because these are the two shows — the biggest shows — I've been involved in. They are completely driven by the women that are involved. On "Orange," everywhere I looked — the producer, the writers, the cast, everyone behind the camera — was led by women. And to go to another show and have that also be a reality, I think I’m getting a little spoiled. And it’s so inspiring to see that I can do those things. If I want to be able to grow and step behind the camera, that those opportunities can exist if we push for them.

What has it been like to see the women dressed as Handmaids pop up at events around the country?

It’s so crazy to see. Honestly, it’s showing me and everyone else how important and how timely this show is, how symbolic it is for people. To have that in conjunction with these is showing us that not only is it timely and important, but it’s also good television. People are watching because it is. I never thought it would be as big as it is. I had that same feeling with "Orange." To be a part of something that is so relevant is something that I pride myself on.

Are Canadians saying you can be an honorary citizen?

I do hear that from some Canadians! But I have nothing but love for my country. I have the utmost faith in the people — the people I see every day and surround myself with.