First-time Emmy nominee Claire Foy is saving her 'big ol' drink' to celebrate until September

Claire Foy was no stranger to period dramas before portraying Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix's "The Crown," having played Anne Boleyn in the miniseries "Wolf Hall" as well as performing in a recent revival of "Upstairs Downstairs." Perhaps that familiarity is what made her performance such a standout on "The Crown," which earned 13 Emmy nominations, including Foy's first in the lead actress in a drama category.

Where are you? Sounds like you’re outside.

I am in Hampstead Heath in London; it’s this big park. I was here when I got the news. My publicist was the first to contact me, and then it was just loads of people — lots of Americans — were contacting me. It’s the middle of the day there, whereas here, people are having dinner and stuff. It’s been lovely.

How are you going to celebrate?

Uh … I don’t … know. I think I’ll probably just save my celebrating when we actually can all get together at the Emmys and sit down and have a good ol’ drink. I’ll bottle up my celebration until September.

That sounds like something that queen would say. That’s a lot of willpower.

Ha! I’ll wait until the big party. I’m not really mad keen with the idea of celebrating, myself, that way we can all celebrate each other and pat ourselves on the back.

You wrapped production on Season 2. How has it been inhabiting this role? Are people recognizing you, or does the period garb make it easier for you to go unnoticed in real life?

We’ve been so overwhelmed by the reaction the show has received. But I don’t really get stopped on the street, to be honest. But most of the reaction I do get is the frantic question of: "When is the next one coming out?"

I also get people who want to blame you because they lost 10 hours of their life. They’ll be like: “I watched it all in one day!” You’re not really sure if you should say, "Thank you" or "I’m sorry." It’s quite funny that people want to let you know that you took away their time. It just shows that people really appreciate it and enjoy it.

Going into Season 2, was there a greater ease in channeling Queen Elizabeth?

I think you could say it was easier, but at the same time, it’s harder in a way because you have to guard against thinking you know everything about her. All the directors and Peter Morgan really kept on top of us because they didn’t want us to rest on our laurels. And the storylines were more in-depth and complicated. We really felt comfortable, but at the same time tried not to get too comfortable.

How are the corgis?

I love the corgis, but when they’re on set, all bets are off. The corgis have complete creative control. We let them run free. If they want to take a scene in a particular direction, we’ll follow them.

Who are you excited to see on the big night? I really want a selfie of you with the "Stranger Things" kids.

Oh, I love them. They’re amazing. And they’re always the life of the parties, as well. It’s ridiculous. They’re there dancing until like 3 o’clock in the morning. I feel like an absolute ancient old lady next to them. Like, I’m trying to dance and they’re out there being like Justin Timberlake. And I’m a mother trying to dance next to them. But it would be lovely to see them again.