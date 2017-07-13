First-time Emmy nominee Claire Foy is saving her celebratory 'good ol' drink' for the ceremony

Claire Foy was no stranger to period dramas prior to portraying Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix's "The Crown," having played Anne Boleyn in the miniseries "Wolf Hall" as well as a recent revival of "Upstairs Downstairs."

Perhaps that familiarity is what made her performance such a standout on "The Crown," which earned 13 Emmy nominations, including Foy's first in the lead actress in a drama category.

Where are you, sounds like you’re outside?

I am in Hampstead Heath in London, it’s this big park. I was here when I got the news. My publicist was the first to contact me and then it was just loads of people — lots of Americans — were contacting me. It’s the middle of the day there, whereas here, people are having dinner and stuff. It’s been lovely.

How are you going to celebrate?

Uh … I don’t … know. I think I’ll probably just save my celebrating [for] when we actually can all get together at the Emmys and sit down and have a good ol’ drink. I’ll bottle up my celebration until September.

That sounds like something that the Queen would say! That’s a lot of willpower!

Ha! I’ll wait until the big party. I’m not really mad keen with the idea of celebrating myself, that way we can all celebrate each other and pat ourselves on the back.